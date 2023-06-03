John Regala dies at 55

John Regala passed away on Saturday, June 3, due to “multiple ailments,” his friends and family confirmed. He was 55.

The actor’s death was confirmed by veteran entertainment writer Aster Amoyo through her Facebook page.

“Veteran actor John Regala (John Paul Guido Boucher Scherrer)—58 died this morning at 6:00 am due to multiple ailments. Let us all pray for the eternal repose of his soul,” Amoyo said, along with Regala’s photo.

Vicky, Regala’s partner who goes under the name of Gina Alonzo on Facebook, also confirmed the actor’s passing through their fellow church member Thony Cura. Cura showed a screenshot of their conversation via his page.

“Sa kabila ng kanyang karamdaman at hirap na naranasan, ay isa lamang ang hiling ng Ka John Regala na madalas masabi nya sa akin noong nabubuhay pa siya, na sana ay matapos nya ang kanyang takbuhin na taglay ang kanyang kahalalan…na huwag na muling mahiwalay pa sa Iglesia,” Cura wrote. “Salamat po, Ama, at natupad ng Ka John ang kanyang panata!”

Regala starred in numerous films including “Askal,” “Bukas Bibitayin si Itay,” “Isa-Isahin Ko Kayo” and “Manila Kingpin: The Asiong Salonga Story,” and also appeared in the ABS-CBN TV series “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.”

In 2020, a frail Regala, who had been suffering from liver cirrhosis and severe gout, made headlines after he asked for help from a food delivery rider. At the time, Regala received help from fellow celebrities Amoyo, Nadia Montenegro, and Chuckie Dreyfus who set up a crowdfunding page for the actor’s medical needs. /ra

