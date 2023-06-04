Jason Hernandez clarifies marriage status with Moira dela Torre: ‘I don’t have a girlfriend’

Jason Hernandez clarified that his annulment with estranged wife, singer Moira Dela Torre, is not yet final, as he insisted that he does not have a new girlfriend.

On his Instagram Stories, Hernandez claimed that the “mystery woman” who was with him in pictures that he himself posted on his social media account was just an actress in the music video of his new single, “Ikaw Pa Rin.”

“I don’t have a girlfriend because I am technically still married, and of course I won’t have one while my annulment has not been finalized yet,” he said.

Hernandez named the actress as Sumaya McEvoy from El Nido, Palawan, who he made a point of stressing to not being a girlfriend, but “just a friend.”

“For some people this has been clarified already but I want it to also come from me: the girl in the music video is not my girlfriend. Her name is Sumaya McEvoy, a friend from El Nido who was game enough to shoot the vid,” he stated.

The singer-songwriter has been making headlines since May after he shared photos of himself getting cozy with a mystery woman, whom he once regarded as the one who “saved” him.

It was also in the same month where he released the music video for his song “ Ikaw Pa Rin, ” and confessed that he’s “ desperate ” to have his estranged wife back in his arms.

“You call me desperate, yes, I am desperate to have her back. I made mistakes but I wanna be able to say that I did everything to make up [for it and] learn from it. I’ve been good to you and to your family and I’m sorry if you were fed false/exaggerated/filtered details, but I gave my all to try to get her back,” he said, in response to a now-deleted tweet from Moira’s sister, J’mee.

Hernandez and Dela Torre, who tied the knot in January 2019, announced their split in May 2022 after the former revealed that he had been “unfaithful” during their marriage. EDV

