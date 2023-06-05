Go All-Out with TCL’s Big Screen Promo

Planning to purchase a bigger screen TV? Then this is your lucky day! TCL, a leading brand in consumer electronics and TV manufacturing officially announces the Big Screen Promo.

TCL’s Big Screen Promo runs from May 25, 2023 until June 25, 2023 at all TCL authorized dealers. For more updates about the TCL Big Screen Promo, visit TCL’s official Facebook page or visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com/ph/en.

Everyone has always aspired to have bigger TV screens. For one, a larger screen allows you to become more immersed in what’s happening on screen. It becomes a ‘bigger than life’ experience for your viewing pleasure and lastly, it gives an advantage of being able to display more information at once.

Going big doesn’t have to be super extravagant. Now, you’ll finally achieve it. Get a 65 inch P635 TV at a special promo price of Php 28,995. With the P635 TV, you get to enjoy stellar features such as HDR 10, Google TV, Ok Google, Dolby Audio, Dynamic Color Entertainment, HDMI 2.1 and is equipped with AIPQ2.0 to optimize overall hardware and software performance, enhancing the entertaining experience. The P635 also has 3-sided edgeless-less design allowing a full-screen and wider visible viewing experience.

But that’s not all! You get a chance to avail of a special bundle price of Php 34,995 when you buy the new 65 inch P735 TV and get a Free TAC-06CWM/F (Air Conditioner) unit.

With P735 TV, you get to experience extraordinary features like the 4K HDR, WCG (Wide Color Gamut), Dolby Vision/Atmos, Google Duo, HDMI 2.1, Far Field Voice and Edgeless Design.It also has a MEMC 60hz algorithm that reduces motion display blurs, deducts image tearing and guarantees a silky smooth scene.

DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTED-167587 Series of 2023

