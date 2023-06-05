Sugbuanon Bowlers United still upbeat in representing Cebu in tournaments 

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Nothing’s going to take away the passion of the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) in representing Cebu in tournaments.

Despite not bringing home a single title in the 4th Coffee Boys Club Bowling Tournament held recently in Bacolod City, the SUGBU team remains upbeat in their bid to represent Cebu in out-of-town tournaments.

SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza said that although 12 of its finest bowlers weren’t able to win in Bacolod, there was still something good that came out of their stint.

“It was a very good performance sa among team. During sa fun games, we were able to reach the finals. I truly believe that with continuous participation in this kind of tournament will improve our performances,” said Alqueza.

Alqqueza also added that they are doing this for their love for the sport and Cebu.

“We’re doing this because nobody represents Cebu anymore in bowling tournaments. We don’t have youth development program in bowling, that’s why I brought in our young and promising bowlers to tournaments like this to provide them quality exposure. At the same time, we also develop younger bowlers in Cebu that will represent us in the future and in the national team.”

Alqueza revealed that they will be competing in a series of out-of-town tournament in the coming months, including the 23rd Negros Open, where they will send 10 bowlers.

Besides that, they will also compete in Davao during the Kadayawan Festiva, and another national-level tournament in Manila, which are all sanctioned by the Philippine Bowling Federation (PBF).

“Magpadala jud ta ug mga bowlers, especially kadto atong mga ‘Bowler of the Month’ winners. Full sponsorship ni from plane tickets, to accommodation, to registration para naa ta representatives from Cebu,” Alqueza concluded.

In the standard division of the Bacolod tournament, Heber Alqueza, Rey Velarde, John Galindo, and GJ Buyco managed to reach the championship shootout round, but faltered in the latter rounds.

In the qualifying round, Alqueza, Galindo, Buyco, Verlarde, and teammate Aui Padawan made it to the top 10. Alqueza was the highest-ranked among them at third place with 1,022 pinfalls, while Galindo followed at fourth with 1,018 pinfalls.

Buyco was at fifth place with 1,013 pinfalls, while Velarde was at seventh with 972 pinfalls, and Padawan at eighth place with 966 pinfalls.

In the classified division, Duke Gella finished at sixth place with 940 pinfalls, while teammate and senior bowler Vivian Padawan finished 12th with 881 pinfalls, while Manny Bueno was ranked No. 19 with 841 pinfalls.

Like their teammates in the standard division, Gella, Padawan, and Bueno didn’t reach the latter rounds in the classified division.

