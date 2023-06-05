Dea’s Bakeshop X RAD  makes semis in PSL 18-Under Visayas leg

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Dea’s Bakeshop X RAD secured a semifinal spot in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) 18-U Visayas Leg tournament after defeating Consolacion Black Sharma, 75-59, on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at the Cebu City Sports Institute.

The victory guaranteed Dea’s Bakeshop a semifinals showdown either against the top seed and unbeaten Sherilin Khalifa-City of Naga and the No. 2 seed Consolacion Sarok Weavers.

Beril Cayabyab poured 15 points to lead Dea’s Bakeshop. He also tallied five rebounds, three assists, five steals, and one block.

Denisvee Ryan Sinoy and Helmsen Negre each added 12 for Dea’s.

Meanwhile, Ethan Maglasang had 18 points and was a rebound shy from a double-double after grabbing nine boards in his losing efforts for the Black Sharma.

Rafael Arradaza had 11 points, while Jatt Sabellana added nine for Consolacion.

The semifinal round schedule of the PSL Visayas Leg 18-U has yet to be announced.

