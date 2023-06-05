NBA Finals: Miami bounces back, takes down Denver in Game 2

The Miami Heat recovered to beat the Denver Nuggets, 111-108, in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday evening, June 4, (Monday morning, June 5, Philippine time).

With the win, the Heat have tied the best-of-seven series at 1-1.

Gabe Vincent led Miami with 23 points while Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo added 21 each.

Miami, the Eastern Conference champions, started the game strong but lost the lead at the half.

After trailing at the half and most of the third, Miami kicked off the final period with a 15-2 run to take an 90-85 lead.

The Nuggets tried a last-minute run behind Jamal Murray but run out of time.

Nikola Jokić led the Nuggets with a game-high 41 points.

Denver, which swept the LA Lakers to be crowned Western Conference champions, won Game 1, 104-93.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is to be hosted by Miami.

