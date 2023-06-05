Trailer of Bea Alonzo movie ‘1521’ stirs backlash for ‘historical inaccuracies’

The highly anticipated trailer for Bea Alonzo’s upcoming movie, “1521,” has recently been unveiled, but it has garnered more criticism than praise.

Netizens took to the official Facebook account of “1521 The Movie” to express their disappointment, pointing out the various noticeable “mistakes” depicted in the trailer.

In the US film, Alonzo portrays the character of Diwata, a tribal princess who falls in love with Spanish soldier Enrique, portrayed by Hector David Jr. Meanwhile, Danny Tejo takes on the role of Ferdinand Magellan.

However, upon viewing the trailer, many netizens found several inaccuracies, ranging from costumes and armor to language.

One Carlos Zoleta expressed his dissatisfaction, stating, “They depict us in rags when we were skilled in weaving intricate fabrics. That’s not even our tattoo designs, and we attacked with bows, spears, and the sword.”

Meanwhile, Nicholaus Ad Regem Turris said he found the trailer cringe-worthy, comparing it to Pocahontas, a Disney animation that depicts Western colonization, with an Asian twist and poor depiction of the characters’ costumes, armor and even failed mastery of local dialect.

Some commenters said that Bea Alonzo was miscast as the native princess, stating that she looked more like one of the colonizers than a local.

Another netizen Raymund Gerard remarked, “If only The Philippines made quality movies so they could tell the real story and not a bad Pocahontas remake!”

Ana Margarita Manaloto-Refugia predicted that the film would struggle at the box office. “Parang luz valdez ito. Nakaka-distract ang inglisan. Sana Spanish at native Cebuano ang usapan tapos subtitled na lang.”

(It looks like a loser. The English conversation is distracting. It should have been in Spanish and native Cebuano, with subtitles.)

The release of the “1521” trailer has generated significant discussion among netizens, highlighting concerns over historical accuracy and casting decisions.

Without directly addressing the criticisms, the Inspire Studios, the local distributor of the movie, also took to Facebook to thank its supporters and critics who viewed the movie trailer.

“Salamuch to ALL our beloved fans & supporters! Even to ALL our well-meaning critics, bashers, & naysayers! We hear you!”

The movie, which also stars Maricel Laxa, is a joint venture between Francis B. Lara Ho, a Filipino producer based in the United States, and Michael Copon, a Fil-American actor-director. EDV

