A farmer’s story: ‘There’s money in farming’

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu— “Naay kwarta sa pag panguma.” (There’s money in farming.)

This is what 24-year-old farmer Jetro Secretaria said as he shared how he chose to work on his parents’ farm instead of looking for a job when he graduated college in 2018.

Secretaria, who is from Toledo City, Cebu, tells CDN Digital that in a month, his family is earning around P150,000 to P200,000 through farming.

“Og manarbaho ko, pwede ko mokita og 300+/day, 500+/day equivalent to 10k-15k per month, which is good. Well, sa akong pag panguma, pwedi ko mokita 30k-50k per week 150k-200k per month og swertihon, dependi sa akong pag trabaho og dependi sa presyo sa baligyaon/vegetables,” Secretaria said.

If I work, I can earn P300, or P500 per day, equivalent to P10,00 to P15,000 per month, which is good. Well, in farming, I can earn P30,000 to P50,000 per week or P150,000 to P200,000 per month if I’m lucky, depending on how much work I do and the prices of what I sell.

Secretaria graduated from the Cebu Normal University (CNU) Balamban Campus in 2018 with a degree of Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management.

The following year, he enrolled as a food and beverage attendant at the Magsaysay Center for Hospitality and Culinary in preparation for his employment.

Covid-19

He planned to work in a cruise ship and in a hotel for his on-the-job training (OJT).

However, due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), his employment in a Cebu City hotel was not pursued so he decided to return to his hometown in Toledo City.

Secretaria said that since he was a child, farming has been the source of income for his parents, Juanito and Victorina.

Farming was the source of their daily needs and where they get their tuition fees to send him to school along with his three siblings.

His family has over two hectares of farm lot in Toledo City. Most of the crops that they plant are eggplants, bitter gourd (ampalaya), chili, cucumber, beans, among others.

Farming made easier

Although some see farming as a tough job that requires hard manual labor, Secretaria said that it is a lot easier these days, especially with the advancement of technology and assistance of private firms and the government.

“Nakasuway gyud mi anang P200,000 ang buwan. Ang pag panguma man gud kay seasonal, mag-ayo lang ang panahon, mokita man gyud,” he added.

(We were able to experience earning P200,000 in one month. Farming is seasonal. If the season is good, you’ll really earn.)

Among the assistance that they received from the government were free fertilizers, crop seeds, and crop insurance.

When you’re educated and you venture into farming, Secretaria said that you can also easily determine and avoid being duped, especially by those who will take advantage of farmers such as middlemen.

Encourage the young ones

Secretaria hopes that he could be an inspiration to others who look down at farming.

He urges farmer parents not to discourage their children from venturing into farming.

“Dili gyud na siya maayo nga isulti ngadto sa mga batan-on nga pagtarong mo ug eskwela para dili mo mapareha nako nga mag-uuma. For example, ang mga batan-on mo-eskwela unya manarbaho. Kinsa pama’y mahibilin sa pag-uma? So wala nata’y mga produkto nga maayo nga gikan sa bukid nga gikan sa atong mga mag-uuma,” he explained.

(It’s really not good to tell the kids “study well so that you won’t be like me, a farmer.” For example, if kids go to school and then look for a job, who will be left to do the farming? So there won’t be any more products from our farmers from the mountains.)

Secretaria said he definitely won’t leave farming. He plans to establish a small business to support himself and his upcoming family since he is set to get married in 2024.

But farming will always be his main focus and he plans to pass this on to the next generation.

