Man allegedly selling fake peso bills nabbed in Pasil, Cebu City 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A middle-aged man from Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu landed in jail as he is accused of distributing fake Philippine Peso bills here.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) and the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU-7) confirmed arresting Mario Pazon in an entrapment operation in Sitio Mahayahay, Brgy. Pasil, Cebu City last Monday, June 5, 2023.

Pazon, 50, was allegedly distributing and using counterfeit Philippine Currency Notes

Law enforcers seized over 70 pieces of P500 and P1,000 fake peso bills from the suspect.

According to the CIDG-7, they recorded a tip that Puzon had been distributing counterfeit money in Brgy. Pasil.

This prompted them to conduct an entrapment operation around 5 p.m. last Monday, together with representatives from the Payments and Currency Investigation Group, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (PCIG-BSP).

Puzon will be facing cases on Article 168 of the Revised Penal Code (RPC), which is the Illegal Possession and Use of False Treasury or Bank Notes, in relation to Art. 166 paragraph 1 of the RPC.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

VM Garcia files ordinance vs fake goods, illicit tobacco trade

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP