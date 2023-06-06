Mobile app to help passengers navigate MCIA proposed by 19-yr-old Lapu-Lapu lad studying in US

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A mobile app to help airline passengers navigate the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIAA) is being proposed by a 19-year-old Oponganon, who is a first-year college student of Minerva University in San Francisco, USA.

Carl Vincent Kho, a resident of Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, introduced the idea to Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan after he already made such a mobile app in his research study for the San Francisco International Airport.

”You just download the App, and the App will guide passengers to their (flight) gate every step of the way,” Kho said.

Kho was a graduate of Science and Technology (STEC) High School in Barangay Basak.

He is currently studying Software/AI and Neuroscience course at Minerva University.

Yesterday, June 5, Kho paid a courtesy visit to Chan to propose the mobile app. He was accompanied by his mother.

“Naay national agency ang San Francisco diin ilaha gyud gi-list ang pinaka-important nga aspect sa airport today. And what the customer really said, gikan ni sa top 8 airports from 8,000 international passengers customers, and then ang ilaha gyud giingon nga ang ease of finding their way inside the airport or ang pag-navigate sa airport maoy pinaka-importante nila,” he said.

Kho added that this is his way to give back to the city for the support that he received for his studies abroad.

“And so, I thought kung problema ni sa San Francisco International Airport, I thought my way of giving back is what if mo-introduce lang ko sa idea ba since ang Mactan International Airport is growing man sad,” he said.

Chan, for his part, welcomed the proposed mobile app of Kho.

“Makaayo ni sa atong mga pasahero because our airport is the gateway to the Visayas,” Chan said.

Chan also praised Kho for excelling in class.

Minerva University in San Francisco was ranked as the most innovative university in the world.

Aside from developing and designing a navigating App, Kho was also able to digest news coming from ChatGPT to train them to have critical thinking and analyze news.

ChatGPT is an AI model that uses deep learning to generate human-like text based on prompts from users. It works by predicting the next word in a given text, based on the patterns it has learned from a massive amount of data during its training process.

For his coming second year, Kho will be sent to South Korea and Germany to continue his studies. /rcg

