DOTr increases passenger cap at MCIA to 2K

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has allowed Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) to accept more Filipino passengers from abroad.

DOTr Sec. Arthur Tugade on Thursday, October 28 announced that he has approved the request of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) to increase the cap of arriving overseas travelers from 1,000 to 2,000.

Tugade said the new policy took effect last week.

But the Transportation Secretary told airport officials that in doing so, they must ensure travelers won’t be stuck there for hours.

“I have only one request. As we increase the capacity of this international airport in admitting passengers, you have to commit and assure me that there will be no congestion,” explained Tugade in a speech during the ceremonial inauguration of the new MCIAA corporate building.

Previously, MCIA was only allowed to accept a maximum of 1,000 Filipino passengers from abroad in compliance with the national government’s measures against the spread of COVID-19.

Tugade on Thursday, however, said the incoming Holiday season was one of the reasons why they decided to allow an additional 1,000 travelers to land at MCIA.

“As you increase the capacity of the airport, you should increase your commitment to the traveling public, especially our OFWs (Overseas Filipino Workers) and seafarers and our kababayan taga rito sa Cebu na huwag ninyo silang pag-antayin nang matagal,” he explained.

MCIA is the country’s second busiest airport, next to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Metro Manila. /rcg

