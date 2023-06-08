Gateway Group expands, launches Mitsubishi Motors Talisay and Gorordo

The Gateway Group, one of the leading automotive dealership companies in the country, has expanded in Cebu as it unveiled two new Mitsubishi dealerships in Talisay City and Gorordo, Cebu City.

The Gateway Group is a proud organization that’s firmly in the driver’s seat when it comes to bringing excellent and innovative vehicles to the public.

Gateway’s exciting partnership with Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC) brings the total number of MMPC dealerships in the country to 71, marking a significant milestone as it expands its portfolio and brings the renowned Mitsubishi brand closer to automotive enthusiasts in Cebu.

During the launching event on Monday, June 5, Michael Goho, Executive Vice President of the Gateway Group, said that there is still much that they can do with their reputation and expertise in the automotive business.

“With the many shared goals, we can seek more ways for the brand to prosper,” said Goho.

The strategic decision to open showrooms in Talisay City and Gorordo expands the presence of these two corporations in key locations.

With the Gateway Group, Mitsubishi car owners can now have convenient access to the latest models, cutting-edge technology, and superior customer service.

From the sleek and sporty Eclipse Cross to the versatile and rugged Montero Sport, the showrooms can showcase a range of models tailored to meet the diverse needs and preferences of Cebuano car enthusiasts.

For over 50 years, MMPC has been steadfastly dedicated to providing Filipinos with dependable, world-class quality vehicles that have served as their trusted companions throughout the years. MMPC locally manufactures the Mirage, Mirage G4, and L300

“We are very lucky to have very dedicated and hardworking dealer partners who share the same passion and commitment to making life better for more Filipinos,” said Takeshi Hara, MMPC President and CEO.

He also shared that he is excited for their growing networks in the Philippines, especially for the progressive cities and municipalities of Cebu.

The Talisay dealership in Hi-way Linao, Talisay City, Cebu, stands as a testament to Gateway’s dedication to offering an unmatched automotive experience.

Boasting a modern and stylish design, the Talisay showroom features its six-car capacity and can fit 52 vehicles in its service area.

The Gorordo showroom, on the other hand, can showcase four cars and fit 12 vehicles in its service area. Both facilities are equipped with a cozy customer lounge, work station, and a kiddie play area.

“The city takes pride in being business friendly, to provide jobs and make the city better,” Talisay City Mayor Samsam Gullas said in his welcome speech.

The partnership of Mitsubishi and Gateway, together with the Local Government Units, opens various opportunities in the business industry. This dealership would pave the way for more innovative vehicles with reliable and accessible customer service in the South. This further cements a promising future for mobility and signifies an exciting chapter, poised to redefine the automotive landscape in Cebu and beyond.

