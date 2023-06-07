Cebu Food and Wine Festival Celebrates 15 days of Culinary Extravaganza

In the vibrant city of Cebu, the Queen City of the South, eager food enthusiasts and wine connoisseurs joined this year’s Cebu Food and Wine Festival (CFWF), which is now in its third year. During the festival’s kickoff last June 3, 2023, the highly-anticipated event showcased the region’s rich culinary heritage and diverse flavors, attracting locals and tourists alike. With more chefs, participating merchants, and pocket events, CFWF 2023 is bigger and better than ever!

For those interested, book tickets through the official festival website cebufoodandwinefestival.com.

This 15-day event, officially launched at Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan, spans from June 3-17, 2023. It is different from your typical food festival held at a single venue because CFWF is a collection of 60 pocket events that embark its attendees on a delectable journey of Cebuano culture. The concept, which was borne during the pandemic, aims to give homage to the produce, the people, and the places of Cebu.

The festival is an opportunity for renowned chefs, talented local cooks, and culinary enthusiasts to come together and celebrate the rich food scene of Cebu. The festival features various culinary events, transforming traditional Filipino delicacies into world-class international dishes.

The opening of CFWF at the Crimson Resort and Spa, dubbed the Grand Tasting, featured 17 F&B booths, and guest chefs delighted patrons with their original recipes.

Award-winning cookbook author, celebrity chef, and restaurateur Chef Tatung Sarthou took pride in his Cebuano roots and served Beef Short Ribs Balbacua with Creamy Polenta and Pineapple Salsa.

Dubai Executive Chef and fresh from winning the Global Culinary Challenge, Chef John Buenaventura, showcased a plethora of flavors with his Slow-Cooked Wagyu Short Ribs with Adobo Mango Glaze and Coconut Rice Banana Danggit Sambal and Saang Sea Broth with Danggit Dashi, Red Miso, Shemiji Mushrooms, Black Sesame Oil and Chili Leaves.

When everyone thought that the festival of flavors was about to end, everyone was delighted when Best Selling Author and Chef Consultant Chef Reggie Aspiras introduced her “Cebu-Kano Lechon,” which boasts of the iconic lechon of Cebu, incorporated with Ilokano aromatics.

Beverage stations also quenched the festival-goers with Chandon Garden Spritz, Bauhinia, Philippine Wine Merchant, and The Wine Club, among others. From savory soups and delightful dishes, the guests indulged with sumptuous desserts from Chef Allan Barrios of Crimson Pastries and artisanal fruit ice creams from Farmer Bing.

Culminating the event’s celebration of Cebu’s rich culinary tapestry in a grand showcase of flavors, the acclaimed guest chefs were accorded the “Puso Award,” their original recipes will be submitted for food stamping as “Tatak Pinoy” to the Department of Tourism.

