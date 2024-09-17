Danao City celebrates Karansa Festival 2024

Danao City, Cebu — Danao City celebrated with a bang the Karansa Festival 2024 on Sunday, September 15, 2024, filling the streets with the sounds and sights of this annual celebration of faith, culture and heritage.

Danao City Mayor Thomas Mark “Mix” H. Durano and Vice Mayor Ramon “Nito” Durano III led the celebrations, alongside Senator Bato dela Rosa and other city officials.

It also featured guest performances by Filipino actor Paul Salas and content creator Aaron Maniego.

The day began with the familiar beat of Karansa drums, marking the festival’s opening.

Ten contingents from local schools representing Danao City’s clustered barangays participate in the Street Dancing Competition, showcasing synchronized movements to the four signature dance steps: Kiay, Kurug, Karag and Karahay.

Despite the rain, the festival pushed through with each contingent in colorful costumes, dancing through the streets to the festival’s rhythmic tunes.

The performances continued at the Ramon Durano Sr. Sports Complex in Barangay Sabang, where the Ritual Showdown and Karansa Festival Queen Competition took place.

Crowds witnessed impressive performances that highlighted the creativity, cultural pride and recent achievements of Danao City, all paying tribute to the city’s patron saint, Sto. Tomas de Villanueva.

Grand winner

The grand winner of this year’s Ritual Showdown, Tribu sa Madasigong Masloganon from Capt. Mariano L. Espera Jr. Memorial National High School, incorporated Danao City’s recent achievement in the Cities and Municipalities Competitiveness Index (CMCI), where it ranked 1st in the Most Improved Component Cities in the entire Philippines.

Their performance highlighted the victory, showcasing both cultural pride and the city’s progress.

The newly crowned Karansa Festival Queen 2024, Althea Grace Viscayno, is also from the same tribe.

The grand finale saw everyone joining in a collective dance to the new Danao City jingle, ‘More Than Ready,’ celebrating the city’s forward momentum and unity.

What is the Karansa Festival?

The Karansa Festival, held every third Sunday of September, is a celebration of Danao City’s cultural heritage and devotion to Sto. Tomas de Villanueva.

More than a celebration, Karansa is also a reflection of Danao City’s vibrant history and unwavering unity.

With each beat of the drum and each step of the dance, Danao City proudly moves forward, holding on to the past while “more than ready” to embrace the future, “here and now.”

As what Mayor Durano stated, “Pinaagi sa tabang ug pangaliya sa at`o’ng mahal nga patron, pinaagi sa kadasig nato’ng Danawanon, ang Danao padayon’g nagasidlak, Danao continues to be the beacon of progress and development in the Province of Cebu. Buhing testamento nga bisan pa man nag inusara, the will and courage of the Danawanons will always prevail. DANAO CITY IS MORE THAN READY!”