World champ Tapales eyes historic feat

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Reigning World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) super bantamweight king Marlon “Nightmare” Tapales has chance to make history in Philippine boxing.

This after the WBA gave Tapales the permission to pursue the winner of the world title clash between Naoya Inoue and Stephen Fulton, which can make him the first undisputed Filipino world champion, something that Manny Pacquiao and Nonito Donaire Jr. haven’t achieved in their storied careers.

Tapales will, thus, have a crack at the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the World Boxing Organization (WBO) super bantamweight straps, which is at stake in the Inoue-Fulton clash on July 25 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

This will be Tapales’ first title defense following his split decision victory against erstwhile WBA and IBF super bantamweight champion Murodjon

Akhmadaliev last April 8 in San Antonio, Texas.

Akhmadaliev still has a chance to regain the two world titles he lost to Tapales after earning a title eliminator against Tomoki Kameda, which will serve as the mandatory challenger of the future unified and undisputed four-belt world champion which Tapales looks to achieve.

Akhmadaliev earned the title eliminator due to the result of his bout against Tapales, which ended in a split decision.

The 31-year-old Tapales, who formerly trained and fought in Cebu under Rex Wakee Salud (RWS) Boxing Gym, is the only remaining world champion of the Philippines.

It’s best remembered that Tapales first became a world champion under RWS Boxing Gym in 2016 after knocking out Pungloang Sorsingyu in Thailand to clinch the WBO bantamweight title.

Tapales of Tubod, Lanao del Norte is co-promoted by Sanman Boxing Gym and Sean Gibbons’ MP Promotions.

He has a record of 37 wins (19 by knockouts) and three defeats.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Tapales world title shot against champ Akhmadaliev a done deal — promoter

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP