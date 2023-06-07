Celebrations

Danao City celebrates 62nd Charter Day

By: , - June 07, 2023

Residents, city officials, and guests led by Mayor Thomas Mark “Mix” Durano and Vice Mayor Ramonito Durano III mark Danao City‘s 62nd Charter Day with a celebration of the city’s rich culture, heritage, and continuous growth and development.



Here and Now ang Kalambuan sa Dakbayan sa Danao. (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

With the theme, “Here and Now ang Kalambuan sa Dakbayan sa Danao (The Progress of the Dakbayan in Danao is Here and Now), the Charter Month will feature various activities for Danawanons such as parades, sidlak service caravans, Garbo sa Danao Awards, vet missions, free training, a job fair, and dance and singing contests.



Congratulations to Danao City from the Danao City Chamber of Commerce (DCCCI) and Danao City Investment and Incentive Board (DCIIB). (CONTRIBUTED PHOTO)

Congratulations, and more power to Danao City!

