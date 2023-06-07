Cebu’s Pogoy, Fajardo among Gilas Pilipinas pool for 2023 Fiba World Cup

CEBU, Philippines—Cebuano cagers Roger Pogoy and June Mar Fajardo are among the 21-man Gilas Pilipinas pool for the Fiba World Cup 2023 in August.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) unveiled its pool for its historic hosting of the World Cup late Tuesday evening, June 6.

Bannering the pool are Naturalized players Jordan Clarkson, Justin Brownlee, and Ange Kouame.

Only one of the three naturalized Filipinos in Clarkson, Brownlee, and Kouame will make it to the final roster.

Pogoy, who is from Talisay City, said he is happy to be part of the pool and added that should he be chosen for the final roster, defense is what he could contribute for the team.

“Lipay kaayo ko kay na apil ko sa pool. Siguro, akong depensa jud ako maka tabang sa team,” Pogoy said.

(I’m happy that I was chosen in the pool. I think what I can contribute for the team is my defense.)

Pogoy added that he likes the team’s chances this time.

“Naay chance nindot ang ipakita ‘ron kay nindot ang preparation. Last [time] kay wala kaayo preparation,” he added.

(There’s a chance that the team will perform well because the preparation is better. The last time, there was not much time to prepare.)

Gilas also tapped 7-foot-3 Kai Sotto, ending the speculations of his unavailability after he recently expressed that he remains committed to the national team. Coach Chot Reyes also said the team needs the Filipino prodigy, who is still chasing his NBA dream with an upcoming Summer League stint in July.

Also part of the initial roster are Japan B.League stars Dwight Ramos, the lone player to see action in all Asian Qualifier windows, Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, Carl Tamayo, Bobby Ray Parks Jr., and Jordan Heading.

Fajardo, who played in the past two World Cups, was also called up along with his fellow PBA stars Scottie Thompson, CJ Perez, Jamie Malonzo, Japeth Aguilar, Poy Erram, Chris Newsome, and Calvin Oftana.

Returning Gilas player AJ Edu also made it to the pool as well as Korean Basketball League champion Rhenz Abando, who debuted for the national team in last year’s third window and the Asia Cup.

Gilas Pilipinas is slated in Group A, kicking off its campaign against the Dominican Republic on August 25 at Philippine Arena before facing Angola on August 27 and Italy on August 29 at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

