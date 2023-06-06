More Cebuanos to join 2023 PBA Draft

CEBU CITY, Philippines— More Cebuano basketball players will be trying their luck in this year’s PBA Draft in September.

Among them is Shane Menina, a former University of Cebu (UC) Webmaster who is from Talisay City, Cebu.

The 5-foot-10 Menina seems ripe enough for the PBA as he has had several stints in other leagues since his time in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi). He has played in the NCAA and the MPBL. He was also selected by the Marinerong Pilipino during the 2020 PBA D-League draft.

“Excited ug kulba,” said Shane on his decision to apply for the Draft. (Excited and nervous.)

“Excited because it will be a dream come true if I would be drafted and be able to sign for any PBA team. Nervous because I know there are a lot of good players in the Draft,” he explained.

But nevertheless, Menina said he will still continue with his basketball career even if he doesn’t get picked during the Draft.

“Ma draft or di ma draft, still pasalamat gihapon kay naka suway og draft sa PBA,” he said.

(Drafted or not, I will still be thankful that I tried for the PBA Draft.)

Another former UC Webmaster in Renzo Galdo will also be among the Cebuanos who will be applying for the PBA Draft.

Galdo, who stands 6-foot-2, said the PBA was really what he strived for as a basketball player. He got a little push from former Cesafi MVP Shaquille Imperial before he decided to go for it.

“I hope we Cebuanos who will be applying for the PBA Draft will make it because it will also be us helping each other there,” Galdo said.

Imperial, who was MVP of the Cesafi in 2019 while playing for the Southwestern University (SWU), already said he was applying for the Draft this year with fellow former MVP Jaybie Mantilla.

Imperial’s teammate in the SWU championship team in 2019, Dyll Roncal, is also taking a shot at the PBA Draft.

