Chedeng intensifies into severe tropical storm 

But still not directly affecting the Philippines

CDN Digital June 07,2023 - 11:46 PM

Chedeng

Chedeng is now a severe tropical storm, according to the 11 p.m.  bulletin of Pagasa.

Severe tropical storm Chedeng, which has an international name Guchol, brings maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometer per hour (km/h) near the center, gustiness of up to 115 km/h, and central pressure of 992 hPa.

READ: Tropical Storm Chedeng – live updates

Pagasa said in its advisory that the storm “still does not directly affect the country as it intensifies into a severe tropical storm.”

The location of the center of the storm is at 1,220 kilometers east of southeastern Luzon.

Strong to gale-force winds extend outwards up to 350 kilometers from the center.

Chedeng is moving west northwestward at 10 km/h.

No Wind Signals was hoisted as of this posting.

Chedeng will remain far from the Philippine landmass, Pagasa said.

It is forecast to move generally west northwestward or northwestward tonight through mid-Friday before beginning to slow down while turning northward. 

On Sunday, the storm will begin to accelerate north northeastward or northeastward. 

Pagasa

Chedeng’s track. | Pagasa

On the track forecast, this tropical cyclone will leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between late Sunday and early Monday. 

“Owing to favorable environmental conditions, CHEDENG is forecast to intensify in the next 3 days and may be upgraded into a typhoon by tomorrow. Peak intensity may be reached by Friday or Saturday,” part of the bulletin read.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Pagasa, Storm, typhoon, weather
