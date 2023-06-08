27-year-old woman shot dead in Mambaling

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Police are investigating a shooting incident in Barangay Mambaling, here, that led to the death of a 27-year-old woman.

The victim was identified by police as Adessa Alfar Fernandez, 27 years old. She was shot by a still unidentified gunman in Sitio Lawis, Alaska, Barangay Mambaling at around 2 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

Two empty shells of caliber .45 bullets were found in the crime scene by investigators from Police Station 11 of the Cebu City Police Office in Barangay Mambaling.

According to an initial spot report, the gunman, after shooting the victim, fled the scene towards the South Road Properties (SRP) area.

Upon responding to the shooting alarm in Mambaling, the victim was already brought to the nearest hospital but was declared dead on arrival, the spot report said.

