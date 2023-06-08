Japanese dies in Mambaling accident 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A fatal road crash in the highway in Brgy. Mambaling, Cebu City on Thursday dawn, June 8, 2023, claimed the life of a Japanese man.

The victim was identified as Aochi Yahuo, whose current address is in Newtown, Brgy. Pardo, also here in Cebu City.

According to the Mambaling Police Station, initial findings showed that Yahuo may have been driving under the influence of alcohol, that led to the tragedy.

On Thursday dawn, the Japanese national was on his way home to Brgy. Pardo.

He was traversing the southbound lane of N. Bacalso Avenue around 1:40 a.m. Yahuo was about to take the Mambaling Flyover but instead, he crashed into the structure’s barrier.

The impact had severely damaged the car’s front portion, and Yahuo also sustained critical injuries in different parts of his body.

He was rushed to the hospital but physicians declared him dead upon arrival.

/ bmjo

READ MORE:

27-year-old woman dies in Mambaling shooting

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP