P10.5 million budget for Cebu City Independence Day celebration is not a waste of money — city administrator

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The P10.597 million, which is the allocated budget, for the celebration of Independence Day this year is not a waste of money.

That is according to Lawyer Collin Rosell, Cebu City administrator, during a press conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

It’s not a waste of money

“Daghan ang mosulti nga parti siya’g kwarta nya pagusik-usik sa kwarta,” Lawyer Rosell said.

(Many said that this is about money and this is wasting money.)

“Ang tinud-anay lang, dili kwarta ang Independence Day kon dili gipakamatyan ni sa atoang mga kagikan. Gipakamatyan ni para lang pero agi’g paghinumdom nila [heroes]], agi sa’g pagpadayon sa ilang gipakamatyan pagayo para ta mahimong gawasnon nga kita naay pu[lo]s nga katawhan,” he told the media.

(What is reality is Independence Day is not money but it is the day where our ancestors gave their lives. They gave their lives for this so that to remember them [heroes], also as a way for giving their lives so that we can be free and that we can be useful people.)

He said that the celebration would be socio-cultural, spiritual, and religious.

“Gitipon na gani na tanan labi na ang pag-awhag sa tanan para pagtabang, pag-abante sa atong panlantaw nga Singapore-like Cebu City,” he said.

(These have all been put together especially our call for all to help, to push forward our vision for a Singapore-like Cebu City.)

P10.5 million budget

The approved budget for this year’s Independence Day celebration is P10,597,000. This was presented by Councilor Noel G. Wenceslao, chairman of the council’s committee on budget and finance.

He presented the breakdown during the regular session of Cebu City Council last May 24, 2023.

The proposal was approved with three abstentions. Among them is Councilor Nestor Archival who openly expressed his sentiments regarding the budget.

‘Gabaan siguro ta ani’

In the proposal of the Office of the Mayor, the source of the fund for the Independence Day celebration budget would be a city sponsored account.

“Pwerte gyung dakoa. Gabaan siguro ta ani. Daghan kayng tawo nga wala’y kaon,” Archival told his colleagues during the session last May 24.

(The budget is so big. We can experience bad karma from this. Many people have nothing to eat.)

Breakdown of P10.5M budget

Of the P10.5 million budget, P965,000 is set for the Independence Day Week celebration, P340,000 is set for the morning program, P1,380,000 will go to the Independence Day Ball, P17,000 is for the photo exhibit, P7,745,000 is for the Barangayan sa Sugbo Festival of Festivals, and P150,000 is set for other necessary and miscellaneous expenses.

Subsequently, P350 is the budget allotted per meal for 400 people in the Independence Day morning program, and it received mixed reactions from the netizens, who found out about the proposed P10.597 million for the celebration.

Netizens reactions

“Mahala gud… amoa kay 120 plus water nana😅 laysho ilaha guro menu pang Singapore 😅,” Facebook user Haziemih Czineshi said.

Meanwhile, Rose DCruz Cal said, “Mahala gud. Grabeha pahimos kwarta sa katawhan.”

Netizens also shared their views on the P1.3 million for the Independence Day Ball.

“I think before we make any comment, let us see the ball first if the amount is justified. Lisod pud guro if magsige ta comment pero wala pa gani ta makakita unsa ang naa. I’m not a fan of the mayor but I think we should be all fair minded,” said Facebook user William B. Baratbate.

“Mga dato ra pud kaapil ana. Kita nga ordinaryo dehins ta pede,” said Ebs Delfin.

Rosell defends budget

When asked regarding the P1 million budget worth for dinner, Rosell said that it was not true.

“Kana siyang muingon ta nga P1 million, I tell you, wa na siya’y katinuoran sa pagkakaron [kay] duna may daghang tao nga moabag pero agi’g gobyerno. Andam man gyud ta bisag unsa’y panghitabo. Dili sad nato sayop nga naay mga pagpangandam diha pero sa wa pa mugawas ang letra ug ang bola. Dili sad pwede nga modiretso ta og conclude,” Rosell told the media.

(When we say P1 million, I tell you, there is no truth to that for now because there are many people who will help us but it should pass through government. We are always ready on what will really happen. It is not also our fault that there are preparations there but the letter has not yet come out of the raffle. We cannot also directly conclude on this.)

As long as it’s not more than P5M

“Basta ang instruction, ang directive sa mayor, no more than P5 million,” he added.

(The instruction, and the the directive of the mayor, is no more than P5 million.)

“Whatever is that, it will be inclusive and for people also to expect what will happen, what is the difference of the celebration of the Independence Day in the past and this coming June 12,” he said.

