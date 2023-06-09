Mayon volcano — live updates, alert level

These are the latest updates on the status of Mayon Volcano in Albay. Refresh this page for updates.

June 9, 2023 – 11:46 AM

Phivolcs on Thursday, June 8, warned that a “hazardous eruption” of Mayon Volcano could be weeks or days away, prompting the local government of Albay to order the mandatory evacuation of residents inside the 6-kilometer radius permanent danger zone.

Phivolcs said it observed three fast-moving avalanches of volcanic ash, rock, and gases, known as pyroclastic density currents (PDCs), on Mayon’s slopes on Thursday.

WATCH: Capturing nature’s epic encounter

June 8, 2023 – 9:36 PM

CAPTURING NATURE’S EPIC ENCOUNTER 🛫🌋 WATCH: A photographer captured an enthralling spectacle as a plane boldly crossed paths with the rumbling Mayon Volcano on Thursday morning, June 8. 📹: John Gochenouer | @vesgarcia_ #BeAnINQUIRER #BAIxINQ pic.twitter.com/vKquVHqBmN — Be An INQUIRER (@BeAnINQUIRER) June 8, 2023



WATCH: Legazpi City now dusted with ash from Mayon

June 8, 2023 – 8:17 PM

WATCH: A resident of Legazpi City, Albay, reported the situation in their area, where houses, vehicles, and plants were dusted with ash due to the degassing activity of the Mayon Volcano on Thursday, June 8. 📹: Marites Arce | @justinepaulsr #BeAnINQUIRER #BAIxINQ pic.twitter.com/XeAQyire4j — Be An INQUIRER (@BeAnINQUIRER) June 8, 2023

LOOK: Mayon volcano cloaked in smoke

June 8, 2023 – 7:02 PM

LOOK: These photos show a closer look at the peak of the restive Mayon Volcano cloaked in smoke as of 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 8. 📸: Alyssa Ann M. Solano | @EdLustanINQ #BeAnINQUIRER #BAIxINQ pic.twitter.com/DjmjXItsgE — Be An INQUIRER (@BeAnINQUIRER) June 8, 2023

WATCH: Netizen captures moment when Mayon spewed white smoke

RESTIVE MAYON 🌋 WATCH: A photographer captured the moment when the Mayon Volcano spewed white smoke, as seen from Barangay 49-Bigaa in Legazpi City, Albay, early morning on Thursday, June 8. 📹: Arren Christian Ventura | @vesgarcia_ #BeAnINQUIRER #BAIxINQ pic.twitter.com/wlufttJdV9 — Be An INQUIRER (@BeAnINQUIRER) June 8, 2023

LOOK: Mayon Volcano emits smoke

LOOK: The Mayon Volcano emits smoke, as seen in these photos captured by social media user Paulo B. Barandon at 6:23 a.m. today, June 8. 📸: Paulo B. Barandon/Facebook | @JerahRRivera #BeAnINQUIRER #BAIxINQ pic.twitter.com/JERvBhwEWX — Be An INQUIRER (@BeAnINQUIRER) June 8, 2023

June 8, 2023 – 3:15 PM

The local government of Albay has ordered the mandatory evacuation of residents inside the six-kilometer permanent danger zone on Thursday, June 8, after the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised alert level 3 on Mayon Volcano.

Eugene Escobar, chief of research division of the Albay Public Safety and Emergency Management Office, said during the emergency meeting at the capitol in this city that alert level 3 meant the mandatory evacuation of all farmers and prohibition of human activities inside the danger zone.

LOOK: Mayon Volcano as seen from Sto. Domingo, Albay

June 8, 2023 – 2:41 PM

LOOK: Photographer Marie Teth Balunso of Pitik Singkit’s Facebook page captures images of the Mayon Volcano as seen from Sto. Domingo, Albay, at 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday. 📸: Marie Teth Balunso/Pitik Singkit | @JerahRRivera #BeAnINQUIRER #BAIxINQ pic.twitter.com/9vAHaEd0ae — Be An INQUIRER (@BeAnINQUIRER) June 8, 2023

June 8, 2023 – 12:36 PM

Phivolcs put Mayon Volcano on Alert Level 3 on Thursday, June 8, due to “potential explosive activity happening within days or weeks.”

Phivolcs, in a bulletin, said that the “volume of discrete rockfall events increased on 3 June based on the seismic record, signaling an increase in the rate of dome growth.”

Phivolcs reported three pyroclastic density current (PDC) events on Bonga and Basud Gullies at 6:18 a.m., 9:53 a.m. and 11:00 a.m.

The PDCs lasted 4-5 minutes and occurred within a kilometer of the summit crater. On the other hand, SO2 (sulfur dioxide) emissions remained at baseline levels.

The agency warned that Mayon is exhibiting magmatic eruption, a potential explosive activity within weeks or days.

June 6, 2023 – 5:30 AM

Farmers near Mayon Volcano in Albay province and residents around Taal Volcano in Batangas province were advised to keep out of the danger zones of these two active volcanoes following their “increasing unrest” since Sunday, June 4, 2023.

In a bulletin on Monday, June 5, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised the warning signal over Mayon to alert level 2, indicating the possibility of phreatic, or steam-driven, eruptions or hazardous magmatic eruptions.

June 05, 2023 – 06:43 PM

State volcanologists on Monday, June 5, raised alert level 2 over Mayon volcano due to increasing unrest.

Phivolcs said alert 2 means, “there is current unrest driven by shallow magmatic processes that could eventually lead to phreatic eruptions or even precede hazardous magmatic eruption.”

The agency said alert level 2 means there is an increased risk of sudden explosions, rockfall and landslides due to the latest developments in the volcano.

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy