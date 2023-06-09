Lapu-Lapu’s seniors, PWDs receive mid-year cash assistance

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — It was a joyful Friday for Lapu-Lapu’s senior citizens and persons with disability as they received their mid-year financial assistance from the local government.

The distribution will last until Sunday, June 11.

First to receive the assistance were senior citizens and PWDs from the 11 barangays in Olango Island, including the islet barangays of Caohagan, Pangan-an, and Caubian.

Each senior citizen received P4,000 and P3,000 to PWDs.

Junard Abalos, the head of the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO), said that approximately 3,116 senior citizens and 406 PWDs received cash assistance during Friday’s distribution.

Abalos personally supervised the payout sites in Olango Island, to ensure its smooth and orderly flow.

“Gi-subay sa atong CSWDO-OIC Junard Abalos ang tagsa-tagsa ka mga payout site sa main island sa Olango para ma suta ang kahimtang ug ang dagan sa maong payout,” CSWDO stated in a Facebook post.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan is also encouraging senior citizens and PWDs from the mainland to visit his Facebook page for the schedule of their payout on Saturday and Sunday, June 10 and 11, respectively.

The schedule of the distribution was made alphabetically to control the crowd during the payouts that were held at schools.

“Ato gihapon gibasihan ang last name ug tungaon sa buntag ug hapon,” Chan said.

So far, the distribution of cash assistance to Lapu-Lapu’s seniors in Olango Island went smoothly as no untoward incidents were reported.

Lapu-Lapu City senior citizens and PWDs receive P8,000 and P6,000 in financial assistance every year, respectively, which were distributed every semester or twice a year. /rcg

