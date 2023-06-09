Lapu-Lapu Charter Day activities: city gov’t to focus on free services to residents

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government will focus on free services to Oponganons during its 62nd celebration of Charter Day on June 17, 2023.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan said that among the activity that they would implement during their Charter Day celebration would be the holding of a “World Blood Donor Day.”

Bloodletting

Chan said that they would be targeting 1,000 blood donors to participate in the activity.

“Aduna ta’y bloodletting nga atong pagahimoon. Kumbaga, we encourage the government workers and some of the sectorals nga mo-donate og dugo. Dako kaayo nag ikatabang sa mga nanginahanglan,” Chan said.

(We have a bloodletting activity that we will hold. It’s like, we encourage the government workers and some of the sectors to donate blood. This can be a big help to those in need.)

More free services in Lapu-Lapu

Before the Charter Day celebration, the city has also conducted a “Libreng Cataract Operation” in partnership with ARC Hospital and Deseret Foundation on June 7; City Hall Sports Fest on June 12; Libreng Yoga Session on June 16; Libreng Check-up and Eyeglasses for 360 beneficiaries on June 18, in coordination with the Rotary Club Mactan; and a Free Mental Health Consultation and LGBT Pride Gala on June 23.

Chan added that they will also be conducting “Libreng Tuli for 500 beneficiaries on June 25, in partnership with Budjong Integrated Humanitarian Mission.

“Since padulong naman sad mo-end ang some of the schools, private schools, mo-end na sila sa ilang klase, so mao nang mopahigayon ta ug Charter Day Libreng tuli,” he added.

(Since some of our schools, private schools, will end their classes, so that is why we will hold a Charter Day Libreng Tuli.)

This year, the city will not hold a taxpayers night as they will focus on giving services to Oponganons.

