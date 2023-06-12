NBA Finals: Heat’s Kevin Love knows from experience that it ain’t over at 3-1

The odds are stacked against the Miami Heat as they head into Monday’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals trailing 3-1 to the Denver Nuggets but one member of the team knows full well that all is not yet lost.

Heat power forward Kevin Love was part of the Cleveland Cavaliers team that fought back from 3-1 down in the best-of-seven championship series to beat the Golden State Warriors and capture the 2016 title.

Love put up nine points and claimed 14 rebounds in game seven, helping the Cavs become the first — and so far only — team to rally from a 3–1 NBA Finals deficit.

The 34-year-old five-time NBA All-Star said the lessons of that comeback are clear for Miami.

“Naturally when your back is up against the wall you start to look for answers, solutions. But we’re a team that as you know has been super resilient,” he said.

“We understand that it’s every possession, it’s one game. I know that’s something that is cliche and everybody says but again, we feel like if we come out, have a good start (Monday), play extremely hard and give ourselves a chance and take it back to Miami, that is right where we want to be.”

Love suggested the pressure is on the Nuggets as they seek to secure their first-ever NBA championship and avoid another trip back to South Florida.

“It is one of those things where a close-out game is the hardest game of the series, always,” he said. “Game 5 is always, always a tough game in the series if you can push it there.”

Love has had other things on his mind since Friday’s loss, however, and he traveled separately to Denver as his wife, Kate Bock, gave birth on Saturday.

“Definitely need to get some rest now and get some sleep,” he said. “Everybody is happy and healthy.”

While the Heat mantra since Friday’s 108-95 defeat has emphasized the team’s habit of bouncing back from losses and team spirit, Miami will clearly need to work out how to stop Denver more effectively and be more productive on offense.

