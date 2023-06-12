Annual Yaw-Yan ArDigma Summer Camp starts on June 13

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu’s renowned Yaw-Yan ArDigma Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) will officially start with its annual summer camp on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at its main headquarters in downtown Cebu City.

Around a hundred enrollees are expected to take part in the MMA summer camp that includes various martial arts discipline.

This year’s summer camp has a theme: “Say Yes to Life and Say No To Drugs” to encourage youngsters to train and engage in MMA to divert their attention away from vices, including drugs.

Yaw-Yan ArDigma MMA under the tutelage of its founder and CEO, Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr. is best known for its top-caliber kickboxers and MMA fighters that bannered Cebu in major fight cards.

In addition, Caniga Jr. is one of the respected MMA and kickboxing promoters in Cebu, having promoted several top-notch MMA fight cards before the on-set of the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the summer camp, the enrollees will undergo intensive MMA training that includes Muay Thai, boxing, arnis, eskrima, and Yaw-Yan’s combat self defense system.

Those interested to join Yaw-Yan ArDigma MMA’s annual summer camp can visit their official headquarters located at the fourth floor of the Pacific Downtown Center along Sanciangko Street in Cebu City.

