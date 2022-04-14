Yaw-Yan master to hold free martial arts clinic in Day-as

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The vaunted Yaw-Yan ArDigma Philippines and Muay Thai Association of the Philippines will be holding a free summer clinic in the grassroots level starting on April 18, 2022 at the Barangay Day-as sports complex along Imus Road, Cebu City.

Yaw-Yan ArDigma Philippines founder and CEO Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr. is calling out young Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and kickboxing enthusiasts to join their summer clinic in partnership with the Barangay Day-as Council headed by Barangay Captain Freddie Esmas and the Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) council.

“Gi awhag nako ang tanang kabatan-onan sa Barangay Day-as sa pagsalmot sa atong gpahigayon nga Libreng Summer Clinic Grassroots Program sa martial arts. Kini atoa serbisyo lang isip Konsehal sa Barangay Day-as as part of my committee ug kini libre para nila,” said Caniga who is also a barangay councilor in Day-as.

(I am encouraging the youth of Barangay Day-as to join in our Free Summer Clinic Grassroots Program in martial arts. This is our service as one of the councilors of Barangay Day-as and as part of my committee and this is free for everybody.)

“Usa sad ni sa yearly namung gibuhat as part sa Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) sa ilang grassroots program kada summer as Team Cebu City Muay Thai which is diri ta makakita ta og mga potentials nga mga bata para mamahimung athletes pohon sa Batang Pinoy ug Philippine National Games, ilabi na nga ang Muay thai nahimo nang Olympic sports karon,” said Caniga

(This is also one of the things we do yearly as part of the Cebu City Sports Commission [CCSC] in their grassroots program every summer as Team Cebu City Muay Thai, which where we can see potential kids that we can make into athletes in the future in Batangay Pinoy and Philippine National Games, especially now that Muay Thai will be made into an Olympic sport.)

For years, Caniga has been part of CCSC’s grassroots program in Muay Thai and has represented Team Cebu City in various regional and national meets. He is also the Visayas head of the Muay Thai Association of the Philippines.

In addition, Caniga is one of Cebu’s very few active MMA promoters that regularly organizes professional and amateur MMA events in Cebu.

“Naa na tay produkto sa Day-as nga mga medalist na sa Batang Pinoy. Usa sad kini ka preparation para sa umaabot nga Batang Pinoy ug Philippine National Games 2022,” he said.

(We already produced a medalist of Batang Pinoy from Day-as. This is also one of the preparations for the coming Batang Pinoy and Philippine National Games 2022.)

On the other hand, Caniga is also holding his regular MMA and Yaw-Yan classes at the Yaw-Yan ArDigma headquarters in downtown, Cebu City.

Aside from MMA and Muay Thai, they also feature arnis/eskrima, kick boxing, boxing, and Yaw-Yan combat self-defense classes at the Yaw-Yan ArDigma headquarters in downtown, Cebu City.

To enroll for the free summer clinic, one can contact Caniga at 0943 656 8900.

