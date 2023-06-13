Experience the Millennial Vibe at Samsung’s New Galaxy Ecosystem Zone in Ayala Malls Cebu

Cebu City, June 13, 2023 – Samsung, the leading technology innovator, is excited to introduce the brand-new Galaxy Ecosystem Zone at the flagship store of Aerophone, located in Ayala Malls Cebu. This vibrant and energetic space is designed with the millennial spirit in mind, combining captivating glam-up energy with a fusion of fuchsia and black colors, creating an atmosphere that is truly entertaining and inviting.

For more information, please visit Aerophone’s online store at www.aerophone.com.ph or contact Customer Support at 09190776438.

The launch of the new Galaxy Ecosystem Zone comes with the much-anticipated #GreatSamsungSale, offering epic discounts up to 25% off, trade-in rebates up to P15,000 and exciting freebies until June 25, 2023. Valued shoppers at Aerophone can indulge in awesome new treats and explore Samsung technology at unbeatable prices.

The Galaxy Ecosystem Zone is a haven for tech enthusiasts, offering a wide range of Samsung’s latest cutting-edge devices and accessories. From smartphones, tablets, stylish smartwatches and earbuds, this dedicated zone is the ultimate playground for those seeking to explore the innovative world of Samsung’s Galaxy Ecosystem.

This revolutionary zone brings together Samsung’s state-of-the-art technology and the youthful vibrancy of Cebuano culture. It serves as a hub where valued shoppers at Aerophone Ayala Cebu can immerse themselves, experience the latest devices, and seek expert advice from friendly Galaxy Masters who are passionate about delivering awesome customer experience.

“We are delighted to pilot the Galaxy Ecosystem Zone at our flagship store in Ayala Malls Cebu,” said Mikee Morado, CMO of Aerophone. “With its millennial-inspired look, we aim to create an environment that not only showcases Samsung’s cutting-edge technology but also captures the hearts of our valued customers. We invite everyone to come and experience this exciting new zone located on Level 3 of our store.”

As part of the celebration of the Great Samsung Sale, Samsung and Aerophone are extending a warm invitation to all Cebuanos and guests to visit the Galaxy Ecosystem Zone and witness the impressive displays, and take advantage of the epic discounts of up to 25% off.

ADVERTORIAL