4 Degamo slay suspects linked to crime scene through DNA

MANILA, Philippines–Four of the accused in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo may have recanted their earlier testimonies, but DNA samples from them match with the samples found in the shooters’ vehicle and at the scene of the crime.

At a press conference, Atty. Levito Baligod, counsel for the Degamo Family, said blood samples from Rogelio Antipolo, John Louie Gonyon, Osmundo Rivero, and Winrich Isturis matched the DNA samples found in the shooters’ vehicle and at the Degamo compound where the killing took place.

“Yung investigators natin took specimen from the vehicles used by the shooters and then, also the blood stains left in the compound of Governor Degamo and were subjected to DNA analysis [Our investigators collected specimens from the vehicles used by the shooters, as well as the bloodstains found within Governor Degamo’s compound. These specimens underwent DNA analysis],” Baligod reported.

“Kahit mag-recant ang mga shooters na ito [even if they recant], we can still successfully prosecute the cases,” he added.

The four suspects are among the 10 who earlier issued statements used by the law enforcers in their investigation.

Their statements led to the arrest of Marvin Miranda, the alleged co-mastermind, and the identification of Negros Oriental third district representative Arnolfo Teves Jr. as the alleged brains behind the killing.

However, they eventually withdrew their affidavits, saying they were coerced and tortured by the police to admit participation in the slay.

The DNA result was submitted to the panel of prosecutors during Tuesday’s preliminary investigation.

All 10 accused were present during the proceeding.

The accused, however, could not affirm their affidavits of recantation because their lawyers were absent.

The next preliminary investigation is set for June. 27.

