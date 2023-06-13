Cordova to regulate operation of e-trikes

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Municipality of Cordova is planning to regulate the operation of electronic tricycles or e-trikes.

This was confirmed by Councilor Lemuel Pogoy, chairman of the Committee on Transporation in the Sangguniang Bayan of Cordova.

Pogoy said that they are doing this in compliance with the national policy which prohibits the operation of e-trikes on highways.

He said that currently, more than 100 e-trikes are in operation in Cordova, wherein most of the drivers were former trisikad drivers.

“Gipatawag nato sila nga dili na nato sila paagion sa highway. Allowed lang sila sa interior roads,” Pogoy said.

In Pogoy’s proposed ordinance, those who will violate the policy will be fined P500 for the first offense, P800 for the second offense, and P1,500 and imprisonment of not more than six months for the third offense.

Aside from this, Cordova e-trikes would also need to be registered, however, they are still determining the amount to be collected for the registration.

He added that currently, the municipal government is collecting P300 for the annual registration of trisikads. /rcg

