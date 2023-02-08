E-bike driver beaten to death by fellow driver in Talisay City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Jealousy is one of the reasons authorities are looking into in the killing of an electronic bike (e-bike) driver by a fellow driver in Talisay City early Wednesday morning, February 8, 2023.

Police arrested Julito Jaranilla for allegedly beating to death Jeremy Callao around 6 a.m. in Sitio Paglaum, Brgy. Dumlog in Talisay City.

Jaranilla, an e-bike driver, was accused of beating Callao, also an e-bike driver, using a water pipe in front of a pharmacy in the area.

The suspect and victim are neighbors, said the barangay’s chief tanod (village peacekeeper in English), Jun Abella, who was among those who responded to the site.

Several bystanders, including other e-bike drivers who witnessed the brutal incident, immediately reported the beating to barangay tanods. The tanods later found the suspect in his house, and then turned him over to the police.

Callao was found unresponsive a few meters away from the road. Medics rushed him to the hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

Love triangle?

According to Abella, they received reports that Jaranilla may have suspected that Callao was having an affair with his live-in partner.

Jaranilla apparently learned that his live-in partner went to the victim’s house on Tuesday evening, February 7, said Abella.

But Callao’s live-in partner, who goes by the name Kathleen, denied these rumors.

Kathleen said Jaranilla’s live-in partner did go to their house but only to ask if she could stay the couple as she wanted to avoid another beating from the suspect.

“She said he (Jaranilla) keeps physically assaulting her,” said Kathleen in Cebuano.

Kathleen said her partner Callao and the woman went out of their house on Wednesday dawn. The victim was going to accompany the woman back to her house.

“He told me he will accompany her back to her house. I waited for hours for him to return until I learned that he (was beaten to death),” Kathleen said in Cebuano.

Kathleen also said she was not aware of any information that her live-in partner was having an affair until Wednesday’s tragedy.

Jaranilla, the suspect, is currently detained at the Talisay City Police Station, pending the filing of appropriate charges.

