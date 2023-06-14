WATCH: ‘Basketbrawl’ in Mandaue City

By: Mary Rose Sagarino - CDN Digital | June 14,2023 - 12:42 PM

basketbrawl mandaue

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu–A video of a ‘basketbrawl’ in Mandaue City has gone viral on social media.

The brawl happened in the fourth quarter of a juniors game (under-21) between Barangay Opao and Barangay Basak in the Mandaue City Mayor’s Cup last Saturday, June 10, 2023.  

Watch it here:

Florentino “Junjun” Dela Paz Jr., the head of the Mandaue City Sports Office, said the player involved in the brawl was banned for allegedly starting the fight.

The player was from a team of Barangay Opao.

Dela Paz said the Mandaue City Sports Office does not tolerate violence in games as they look to promote discipline and sportsmanship.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

WATCH: ‘Basketbrawl’ in Moalboal, Cebu

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: basketball, brawl, Mandaue City
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.