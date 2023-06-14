WATCH: ‘Basketbrawl’ in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu–A video of a ‘basketbrawl’ in Mandaue City has gone viral on social media.

The brawl happened in the fourth quarter of a juniors game (under-21) between Barangay Opao and Barangay Basak in the Mandaue City Mayor’s Cup last Saturday, June 10, 2023.

Watch it here:

Florentino “Junjun” Dela Paz Jr., the head of the Mandaue City Sports Office, said the player involved in the brawl was banned for allegedly starting the fight.

The player was from a team of Barangay Opao.

Dela Paz said the Mandaue City Sports Office does not tolerate violence in games as they look to promote discipline and sportsmanship.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

WATCH: ‘Basketbrawl’ in Moalboal, Cebu

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP