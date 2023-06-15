Sen. Pia Cayetano: Sports teaches you life lessons, you just have to keep working hard

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the Palarong Pambansa National Pre-Qualifying Meet – Cluster 3 officially opened here on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, sports advocate Senator Pia Cayetano gave inspirational messages to athletes competing in the meet.

The senator was in Cebu for various engagements, including the sports meet.

“I’m so excited na makanuod din ako and I hope na ma inspire ko din sila with my own story. I believe that my ability to work with people, sense of hard work, team building, I got it talaga from sports,” she said.

Cayetano told student-athletes to take this opportunity for self-improvement.

“Sa atong mga student athletes, I am so happy that naa mo opportunity to compete and to show your talents. For the winners, congratulations and those who don’t win, there’s always tomorrow,” she said.

She reminded athletes not to be discouraged if ever they lose in this competition that serves as a qualifier to the Palarong Pambansa.

“You don’t always win, but many losers, including our very own Hidilyn Diaz, our Gold Medalist sa Olympic. She went to how many Olympics na hindi pa siya nanalo, the first time, the second time, it’s only in her third Olympic, 12 years later when she got a Silver and eventually a Gold. So, that’s the great thing about Sports, it teaches you life lessons, and you just have to keep working hard,” she added.

More than 1,500 athletes, coaches, and officials of the Palarong Pambansa National Pre-Qualifying Meet – Cluster 3 gather in various venues in Cebu City and Mandaue City for the pre-qualifying meet from from Wednesday until Saturday.

