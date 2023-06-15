Magnitude 6.2 earthquake in Calatagan, Batangas; Tremor felt in Metro Manila – Phivolcs

By: John Eric Mendoza - Inquirer.net | June 15,2023 - 11:18 AM
Batangas earthquake

| Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — Calatagan, Batangas was the epicenter of a magnitude 6.2 earthquake early Thursday morning, June 15, 2023, that was felt in portions of Metro Manila, according to state seismologists.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, the tectonic tremor occurred at 10:19 a.m., four kilometers southwest of the said area, had a depth of 103 kilometers, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has reported that an earthquake with Intensity IV was felt in Quezon City. Residents are advised to brace themselves for potential aftershocks and damage to property, as the seismic event is expected to have repercussions.

This is a developing story.

TAGS: Batangas, earthquake, Metro Manila
