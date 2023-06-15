Some Bisaya artists who put Cebu on the world map

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebuanos have always been known for dominating national and international stages through arts and entertainment.

Just recently, the Michael Bolton of the Philippines, Roland “Bunot” Abante from the province of Cebu has took his talent in singing in the America’s Got Talent stage.

Abante did not just wow the audience, but the four judges who all gave him their sweet yeses.

With his husky voice, this Cebuano belter first made rounds online when a video of him singing in a karaoke to a Michael Bolton song.

Now, Abante will be part of the roster of Cebuano artists who brought pride in Cebu.

Anna Fegi-Brown:

This world-class singer, who hails from Toledo Cebu, took singing to the next level when she was discovered by Ryan Cayabyab at an early age. Growing up, Whitney Houston and Barbra Streisand were her muses in music.

Anna started her career as part of the Smokey Mountain. She then took on the international stage as she performed all around the world before starting her own prforming arts school here in Cebu City, “Brown Academy of Music.”

Kenneth Cobonpue:

A master of art in making furniture pieces come to life.

Cobonpue is a renowned furniture artist who brings furniture pieces to life. He is a favorite among local and international celebrities. TIME magazine hailed him as the “rattan’s first great virtuoso.”

His remarkable creations were showcased in Ocean’s 13, and he has crafted pieces for Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

Sheryn Regis:

This famous “Come on in out of the Rain ”singer from the Search for a Star in a Million in 2003 showed how Cebuanas can belt to high notes effortlessly.

Regis gained fame singing theme songs for ABS-CBN shows like Marina, Krystala, Kampanerang Kuba, Gulong ng Palad, Maria Flordeluna, and Prinsesa ng Banyera.

She released four albums under Star Records and was part of ABS-CBN’s Star Magic. Known as the Crystal Voice of Asia.

To say the least, their remarkable contributions have brought honor and recognition to Cebu.

With their incredible talent and unwavering passion, these Cebuano artists are shining stars who continue to elevate Cebu’s cultural landscape.

Mabuhi ang mga bisaya!

