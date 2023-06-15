4 arrested in Cebu City buy-bust

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Authorities arrested four individuals, including an alleged drug den maintainer and employee, in a buy-bust operation in Sitio Lower Galili, Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City on Wednesday evening, June 14, 2023.

Operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cebu Provincial Office, together with Cebu City Police Station 11, and the Philippine National Police Regional Intelligence Unit 7 (RIU-7) Metro Cebu, conducted the operation at around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The enforcers also managed to shutdown the suspected drug den during the operation.

The alleged drug den maintainer was identified as Joel Pastoril, alias Dodong, 42, who is a cellphone technician. The alleged drug den employee was identified as Rachelle Hamoy, 38, who works as a laundrywoman.

Also arrested were two alleged visitors: Mark Delos Reyes, 30, and Mohiamin Panantaon, 26. Both of them are cellphone technicians.

The operatives confiscated six packs of suspected shabu weighing around 20 grams with an estimated market value of P136,000.

They also confiscated buy-bust money, P340 cash, and various drug paraphernalia.

The suspected illegal drugs that were confiscated in the operation were submitted for chemical analysis.

According to PDEA-7, charges of selling and possession of illegal drugs will be filed against the suspects.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Duljo Fatima drug den shut down; 5 persons nabbed

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP