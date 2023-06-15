Fisherman hanging on to damaged vessel at sea rescued in Daanbantayan, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A fisherman was rescued off the waters in Daanbantayan town, northern Cebu after his boat got hit by a passing vessel there on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Disaster and rescue units in Daanbantayan saved the fisherman identified as Alex Quambot, who was stranded on the sea for approximately five hours on Thursday.

Quambot was reported missing around 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Daanbantayan Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO).

The fisherman, a resident of Sampero in Brgy. Tapilon, apparently sailed off at 2 a.m. to do ‘Pamo Fishing’ around Tapilon and Gato Island, which still belonged to the territorial jurisdiction of Daanbantayan.

However, municipal authorities received reports that he had not returned as of 7 a.m., prompting the local MDRRMO to conduct a search and rescue operation together with the Bantay Dagat and Maya Substation of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Around 8:30 a.m., rescue personnel found Quambot alive. He was floating with his submerged motor banca and his fishing net still attached, they said.

The rescued fisherman was then brought to a nearby hospital.

Daanbantayan is a first-class municipality located at the northernmost tip of Cebu island.

