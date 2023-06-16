Unsure of What to Give This Father’s Day? Here Are 4 Gift Ideas from Metro Department Stores

Father’s Day, the day dedicated to honor the pillar of our homes, is fast approaching. It’s a special occasion to celebrate and express our gratitude to our hardworking and loving fathers, who tirelessly support our families. Choosing the perfect gift can be challenging, but worry not, as Metro Department Stores has you covered with a curated selection of gift ideas suitable to spoil our superheroes—our papas, daddies, uncles, and grandpas—during this special day.

Cross Body Bag

If your dad is an outdoors enthusiast, a cross body bag from Metro Department Stores would make an ideal gift. This practical bag allows him to keep his essentials within easy reach whenever he’s on the go, ensuring convenience and style.

Nonstick Grill Pan

For the dads who shine in the kitchen, a nonstick grill pan is a thoughtful and practical gift. It not only shows appreciation for dad’s culinary skills but also serves as a reminder of your gratitude every time he cooks. This gift will undoubtedly be cherished and used for years to come.

Timex Avenue Watch

For the fashion-forward dads, a stylish watch can complement their impeccable style. Surprise your fashionista dad with a Timex Avenue Watch from Metro Department Stores, offering a blend of sophistication and quality craftsmanship.

Dumbbell Hex

If your dad is dedicated to fitness or looking to kickstart a new health journey, a fitness gift is a fantastic choice this Father’s Day. Consider getting a Dumbbell Hex from Metro Department Store to help dad embark on his fitness journey and bring out his inner hero.

If you’re struggling to find the perfect gift for Father’s Day, Metro Department Stores is here to assist you with this carefully curated list.

All the items mentioned above can be found at any Metro Department Store branch. Visit their website at www.shopmetro.ph for more information or contact them at (0917-88-63876).

Make this Father’s Day extra special by expressing your love and appreciation with a meaningful gift from Metro Department Stores.