DOTr, LTFRB urged: Deploy new modes of transport that can maximize use of BRT project.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two councilors in Cebu City have urged the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to study the possibility of deploying new modes of transportation that could utilize the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) Project.

In his proposed resolution to the council on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, Councilor Joel Garganera said integrating safer and climate-friendly vehicles, such as electric buses, in the project is necessary “to attain a sustainable and livable” Cebu

“Electric buses have been found to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve air quality significantly, and achieve cost savings on gasoline and maintenance,” the councilor said.

Garganera is the environment, natural resources, energy and other utilities committee chairman of the Cebu City Council.

Trams

Meanwhile, in her proposed resolution, Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera requested the DOTr to study the feasibility of having trams in the City, which should also utilize the dedicated stops and lanes for the CBRT.

It also includes requesting the House of Representatives to appropriate funds to procure trams for the city.

The councilor said the dedicated stops and even the soon-to-be-established dedicated lanes for the BRT could also be utilized by trams, like in other cities, such as Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Brussels, Belgium, and Paris and Nice in France.

“In order to maximize the utilization of the dedicated stops constructed by the DOTr, it is imperative that the DOTr must study the possibility of including the trams as a mode of transportation in the City of Cebu,” she said in her proposed resolution.

“If the DOTr finds it feasible to have trams in the City of Cebu, then funds should be allocated for the purchase of the trams,” she added.

CBRT Phase One

Construction of Phase One of the CBRT started several months ago after it finally broke ground on Feb. 27, 2023.

The CBRT is a bus service with dedicated routes or priority lanes that traverse a 13.8-kilometer route from South Road Properties through Mambaling to IT Park, which serves as a solution to decongest roads in the city.

The project is also expected to provide commuters with faster alternative transportation modes.

Under the current approved plan for the CBRT, only buses will run on a dedicated lane on the center most lanes, one in each opposite direction, while the rest of the lanes will be opened for mixed-use traffic.

