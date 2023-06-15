Jhong Hilario graduates as Magna Cum Laude

Jhong Hilario is definitely somebody who believes that age is just a number after the actor-host-dancer earned his Political Science degree Magna Cum Laude at 46 years old.

The actor proudly shares his graduation photo on his social media accounts with the caption, “Virgilio “Jhong” V. Hilario Jr, AB Political Science, Arellano University, Magna Cum Laude.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jhong Hilario (@jhonghilario)

Hilario, a well-known host of “It’s Showtime,” recently graduated from Arellano University with a degree in Political Science, leaving him beaming with pride and happiness as he earned the distinction of magna cum laude

Beyond his hosting responsibilities, Jhong Hilario, affectionately known as “Jhong Sampol” for his electrifying dance moves on the hit noontime show “It’s Showtime,” has left an indelible mark on the entertainment world.