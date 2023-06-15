Jhong Hilario graduates as Magna Cum Laude

Jhong Hilario is definitely somebody who believes that age is just a number after the actor-host-dancer earned his Political Science degree Magna Cum Laude at 46 years old.
The actor proudly shares his graduation photo on his social media accounts with the caption, “Virgilio “Jhong” V. Hilario Jr, AB Political Science, Arellano University, Magna Cum Laude.”
Hilario, a well-known host of “It’s Showtime,” recently graduated from Arellano University with a degree in Political Science, leaving him beaming with pride and happiness as he earned the distinction of magna cum laude
Beyond his hosting responsibilities, Jhong Hilario, affectionately known as “Jhong Sampol” for his electrifying dance moves on the hit noontime show “It’s Showtime,” has left an indelible mark on the entertainment world.
He has graced both the big and small screens, captivating audiences through a myriad of TV and movie ventures, including his memorable role in the beloved series “Mara Clara.”
Currently serving as a councilor in Makati’s First District, he exemplifies his unwavering dedication to both artistic endeavors and community service.
He is also a dad to a cute baby girl Sarina and a partner to Maia Leviste Azores for 9 years already. /rcg
