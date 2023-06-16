CCTO implements parallel parking along Fuente Osmeña Circle as BRT works continue

By: Wenilyn Sabalo - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | June 16,2023 - 12:00 PM
earth balling trees

Trees in this center island of Osmeña Boulevard will be earth balled for the BRT project.  CDN Digital photo | Delta Letigio

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the closure of at least two lanes along Fuente Osmeña Circle, as the construction works for the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lanes already reached the rotunda, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has changed the pay parking scheme there.

Paul Gotiong, head of the CCTO’s public mass transportation division, told CDN Digital that earlier this week, they started implementing a parallel parking scheme at the pay park along Fuente Osmeña Circle, which caters to the customers of nearby private establishments.

“Right now, in order to accommodate lang gihapon sa parking kay tungod man gud kay daghan man tag businesses within the area, especially kanang sa mga hotel, pharmacies, ang gibuhat nato is instead of having a diagonal parking, gi parallel na siya nga parking,” he added.

As BRT contractors boarded up about seven to eight meters from the fence of the rotunda, the CCTO has to provide at least three lanes worth of road for motorists’ use.

“In case lang g’yod nga dili na g’yod nato ma accommodate ang volume, then most probably we will be taking out the parking within that area kay ang request jud sa DOTr and sa atong contractor is to take out the parking, but gi gradual lang na nato, depending on the situation,” he said.

“But right now, manageable pa man siya para basta wala lang juy maka double park sa atong parking,” he added.

Gotiong said there are still alternative areas for parking, such as the backroads at J. Llorente, along F. Ramos, and some private parking on Mango Avenue.

Meanwhile, aside from adjusting the pay parking scheme, the CCTO also deployed regular traffic enforcers in the area to ensure the proper flow of traffic as the BRT works continue.    /rcg

