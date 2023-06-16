Carlos Yulo qualifies for World Championships, cops men’s all-around silver in Asian meet

Carlos Yulo of the Philippines competes in the Men’s Parallel Bars final at the World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, northern England on November 6, 2022. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)

MANILA, Philippines — Carlos Yulo earned a place in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships after copping the silver medal in the men’s individual all-around of the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships on Thursday in Singapore.

Yulo settled for a runner-up finish for the second straight time, garnering 85.930 points in the men’s all-around, which was ruled by Japan’s Shinnosuke Oka topping the event with 86.065 points

Another Japanese completed the podium as Takeru Kitazono nabbed the bronze medal with 85.431 points.

The 23-year-old Filipino gymnast only needed to reach the top eight to qualify for the world tilt held in Belgium in September — the qualifying event for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Yulo will also compete in the apparatus finals on Saturday as he topped the qualifiers of the parallel bars (15.066), floor exercise (14.966), and vault (14.833). He placed second in the rings with 14.3 points and will compete in the horizontal bar medal round despite placing ninth in the qualification with 13.466 points.

However, Yulo placed 16th in the pommel horse with 13.266 points.

Team Philippines composed of Yulo, Juancho Miguel Besana, Ivan Cruz, Justine Ace de Leon, and Jann Gwynn Timbang finished seventh overall with 237.193 points.

China won the team all-around gold with 256.762 points, followed by Japan (256.694) and Kazakhstan (246.828).

Besana placed 28th with 73.531 points after trying six apparatuses. De Leon had 62.565 points for the 41st place, while Cruz (50.533) and Timbang (34.533) finished 49th and 63rd, respectively.

Yulo is the country’s top-ranked men’s gymnast.

