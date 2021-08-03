Great Yulo effort falls just short of medal in vault

TOKYO—If not for one missed step, Carlos Yulo would have gone home with a medal.

“It’s disappointing because I had the chance to medal if I didn’t miss that line,” said Yulo, minutes after finishing on the outside fringes of the podium on Monday in the vault final of the gymnastics event in the Tokyo Olympics here.

Failing to stick a landing yet again, Yulo’s right foot stepped off the side of the mat, spoiling what was one of the highest execution scores at Ariake Gymnastics Center.

Yulo finished with a 14.716, which was actually tied for the third best score of the event.

Korea’s Shin Jeahwan took the gold after winning a tiebreak against Russian Denis Abliazin. Shin and Abliazin posted matching average scores of 14.783. Shin took the gold by virtue of having the highest score of the two vaults before the average for the final score.

Armenia’s Artur Davtyan took the bronze after a 14.733.