Bayani Agbayani ecstatic as daughter graduates summa cum laude

Bayani Agbayani could not help but smile from ear to ear during the graduation ceremony of his daughter Rosalinda Marie, who graduated summa cum laude with a degree in tourism.

The actor-comedian announced this while showing a clip from the event through his Instagram page on Thursday, June 15. Agbayani’s wife, Lenlen, was also present during the commencement ceremony.

“Thank you, Lord. Summa cum laude po ang anak kong si Rosalinda Marie Rogacion sa [University of Sto. Tomas], College of Tourism,” he captioned his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bayani Agbayani (@bayaniagbayani)

Agbayani’s post was greeted with cheers and congratulatory greetings from fellow celebrities including Vhong Navarro, Jessa Zaragoza, Ogie Alcasid and John Estrada.

Agbayani and Lenlen have four daughters together, namely Rosalinda Marie, Maria Thalia, Mary Mar and Marianne Sabrina. /ra

