High demand for JC Organic Barley products leads to JC’s new shop in Canada

The overwhelming reception for JC products like JC Organic Barley has led to the establishment of JC Premier’s first office in Mississauga, Ontario.

JC Canada Business Center located at 800 Burnhamthorpe Road, Unit 2, Mississauga, Ontario has opened its doors to customers who want to avail of various JC products including JC Organic Barley, Calvit C, Omnifit, KIND Skin Care, JC Goodleaf Ashitaba Coffee, KPads, and Coppermask.

The opening of the office owned by Marcelina Malaluan last weekend was attended by 350 guests, including industry leaders and influencers.

Founded in 2006, JC founders Jonathan So and Carlito Macadangdang recognized the market potential of food franchising. JC specializes in high-quality products, which could help individuals lead healthy, balanced lifestyles.

In particular, JC’s progressive system of commissions encourages distributors to build an active and substantial customer base, which would help them secure a stable and rewarding future.

It has provided business opportunities for Filipinos through its other business’ franchising programs all over the world.