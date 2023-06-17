5 more Central Visayas teams qualify for Palarong Pambansa 2023

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Central Visayas sealed its campaign in the Palarong Pambansa Pre-Qualifying Cluster Meet with an impressive outing after several of its teams qualified for July’s Palarong Pambansa in Marikina City.

Five more teams punched a ticket to the Palarong Pambansa next month after bagging huge victories on Saturday, June 17, in their respective sports.

These teams were from the secondary boys’ volleyball, sepak takraw, elementary girls softball, and secondary boys baseball and football.

The secondary boys volleyball team manned by the University of Southern Philippines-Foundation (USP-F) Baby Panthers defeated Eastern Visayas (Region 8) in four sets 3-1, at their own court at the USP-F Lahug campus in Cebu City.

The Baby Panthers stormed back from a first-set slump and won three straight sets. The scores were 30-32, 25-18, 25-10, and 25-11. The Baby Panthers swept all their three scheduled matches in the meet.

Meanwhile, Bohol Province’s elementary softball girls’ squad also made it to the Palarong Pambansa after beating Region 8 in their last match held at the Labangon Elementary School field.

At the Don Bosco Technological Center (DBTC), the Central Visayas secondary football team routed Region 8, 8-1, to qualify for the Palaro.

Joining them in Marikina City is the Abellana National School (ANS) sepak takraw team which defeated Regions 9 and 8 on Saturday at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) gymnasium in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

They capped off their campaign with a win against Zamboanga Peninsula (Region 9) in four sets. The scores were 14-21, 21- 15, 21-14, and 25-11.

Earlier, Central Visayas’ secondary boys’ baseball team also edged Region 8, 8-6, at the University of San Carlos (USC) Talamban field.

The other Central Visayas teams that qualified for the Palaro are its secondary boys and girls basketball teams comprised of SHS-AdC Magis Eagles and ANS, respectively.

Also, its elementary boys’ basketball manned by the Minglanilla Central School team qualified after winning all their matches in the first two days of hostilities.

ILONGGOS SHINE FOR REGION 6

Ilonggo teams from Western Visayas (Region 6) also flexed their might after qualifying in several sports.

Its secondary girls volleyball team performed superbly by winning all their matches. They completed their campaign with a,3-0 win over Region 8 in the finals, while Central Visayas settled for bronze.

Also, its elementary girls’ volleyball team ruled the competition, with Central Visayas finishing second.

Joining them are its secondary girls’ softball and elementary baseball teams. Its softball team blanked Region 7, 8-0, on Saturday, while its elementary baseball routed Region 7, 10-1.

The closing ceremony happens this afternoon at the Ecotech Center in Lahug.

