Motorcycle rider robs man who was drinking liquor with friend in Minglanilla, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – George Mongcopa, 27, reported to the police that he was robbed by a motorcycle rider while he was drinking liquor with a friend along the road in Gullas Heights in Barangay Tunghaan in Minglanilla, Cebu.

The incident happened at about 3:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 17.

Based on the description that he provided to the police and the information on the whereabouts of the suspect that was provided by some bystanders, Minglanilla police arrested Jonathan Yap, a resident of Purok II also in Barangay Tunghaan.

Police Staff Sergeant Jaypee Nardo, desk officer at the Minglanilla Police Station, said responding police recovered Mongcopa’s cellphone and coin purse which contained cash of at least P800 from Yap’s possession during a follow up operation. They also confiscated the suspect’s motorcycle which he used as getaway vehicle.

Mongcopa told the police that he was drinking liquor with his friend, John Vincent Fajardo, along the road in Gullas Heights when the suspect, who was later on identified as Yap, allegedly approached him and demanded for his valuables.

The 27-year-old resident of Barangay Poblacion Ward 11, also in Minglanilla, Cebu told the police the suspect parked his motorcycle nearby before he robbed him.

Yap allegedly left on his motorcycle after he took Mongcopa’s valuables.

Investigators are yet to say if the suspect was armed when the incident happened.

Nardo also said that Yap appeared to be drunk during his arrest.

Yap is now detained at the Minglanilla Police Station while police prepare for the filing of a robbery charge against him.

