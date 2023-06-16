Will Cebu City win bid to host Palaro 2024? DepEd-7 chief says this will happen

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sal Jimenez, Department of Education Region 7 (DepEd-7) director, is confident that Cebu City will win the bidding to host the Palarong Pambansa 2024.

Bacolod and Antique have also given their bid to host the biggest amateur athletic meet in the country for next year.

CV governors backing

During a presser for the Pre-National Qualifying Meet (PNQM) Cluster 3, Jimenez said he had drawn the support of the four governors of Central Visayas, while Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia already showed her intent to support Cebu City’s hosting during a meeting with Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC) Chairman John Pages last April.

“The secretary of tourism even told me she will be supporting as well so will Governor Gwen Garcia, she has given her piece and support for this,” said Jimenez.

“Governor Aris Augmentado of Bohol, during a consultative meeting, I already requested for their support, in that meeting, as the chairman of the RDC has given the nod to support. With all that support from the four provinces in Visayas, I’m confident we can do it,” said Jimenez.

Pre-National Qualifying Meet host

Currently, Cebu City is hosting the Pre-National Qualifying Meet (PNQM) Cluster 3 featuring eight sports happening in various venues around the city and at the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu in Mandaue City.

Over 1,500 athletes from Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula are competing for the top two spots in each sport to qualify for the Marikina Palarong Pambansa next month.

Cebu City shows strong intent

Cebu City has been showing its strong intent to host the Palarong Pambansa since last year by hosting two of Palarong Pambansa’s football and boxing bubble tournaments at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Last January, Cebu City declared its bid to host the meet at the Cebu City Hall headed by Mayor Michael Rama.

In fact, the Cebu City government already allocated over P60 million to renovate sports facilities around the city, especially the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) to strengthen its bid to host the meet.

The CCSC was officially closed to the public last May 18 to undergo massive renovation, including the replacement of the rubberized track oval which was last been done in 2011.

