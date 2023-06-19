How a crew member saved a week-old baby from a burning ferry in Panglao

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A week-old baby, who was the youngest passenger on board the ill-fated M/V Esperanza Star that caught fire while sailing within Panglao in Bohol last Sunday, June 18, escaped a close encounter with death, thanks to a crew member who swiftly came to his aid.

Louie Jay Tolo and Russell Rose Baliquig were among the 65 passengers on board M/V Esperanza Star when a fire burst outside its engine room last Sunday.

Tolo, 22, recalled how they managed to flee for safety, including the moment when a crew member saved their infant child.

In an interview with Cebu-based radio station, dyHP, Tolo said he was with his live-in partner, Russell Rose, 19, and their two children when the incident occurred.

The family was on its way back to Cebu from Lazi, Siquijor. M/V Esperanza Star was en route to Cebu City from Iligan City, with stops at Lazi and Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

On Sunday dawn, Tolo, a light sleeper, noticed the crew hurrying up and down the ship. Just a couple of minutes later, they announced to everyone on the ship to pick up a lifevest and ‘abandon ship.’

A fire had broke out in the back portion of the ferry, he said, and a fire alarm had been sounded. Shortly after the alarm blared, the vessel lost its power, and everyone was plunged into darkness.

“Ngitngit gyud kaayo… Naa mi among mga cellphone (ang gihimo namo ug flashlight),” said Tolo.

(It was very dark. Our cellphones, we used it as a flashlight.)

Wearing their lifejackets, the family followed the instructions given to them by crew members, which was to go to the second floor of the ship.

There, the family was about to be transferred to Trans Asia 19, another passenger vessel that happened to be within the vicinity and helped in the rescue operations.

Since it was so dark, they had a difficult time crossing the ladder that would take them to the other vessel, especially since they had two young children in tow.

Mystery hero

Tolo then decided to entrust their infant to a crew member to ensure his child’s survival.

“Nihangyo gyud ko niya nga ‘sir, palihog intawon (mi ug tabang sa among anak)’,” he added.

(I pleaded to him saying ‘sir, please help our child.’)

According to the father, he saw how the crew member picked up one of their traveling bags, emptied most of its content, and placed the child inside.

The bag then was tossed to a nearby fishing boat that also rescued other passengers who had jumped to sea.

The infant got separated from his parents for a few hours but the family reunited in Tagbilaran City, Bohol, much to Tolo’s happiness.

Tolo said they were grateful to the crew member who did not hesitate to heed to their request, which ultimately saved their baby.

The identity, however, of the crew member is unknown as of this posting since the parents said they didn’t get the name of the ‘hero’ crew member, nor remember his face since it was dark.

M/V Esperanza Star, owned and operated by Kho Shipping Lines, caught fire while sailing the waters within Panglao in Bohol at 3:55 a.m. on Sunday.

All 120 passengers and crew were safe.

